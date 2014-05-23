Buckshot & P-Money ft. Joey Bada$$ & CJ Fly – “Flute” [VIDEO]

Veteran wordsmith Buckshot and producer P-Money have a collaborative project on the way called Backpack Travels. The duo offered up a visual for the project’s single, “Flute,” featuring Joey Bada$$ and CJ Fly.

Each MC represents Brooklyn, so it only made sense for their native borough to be the locale of choice. With the setting in place, Buckshot and company deliver their bars as they walk the streets and the Brooklyn Bridge. Their rhymes are so swift and impactful that they literally make buildings fall in the clip.

Backpack Travels drops June 24 via Dawn Raid/Dirty Records/Duck Down. Try saying that five times fast. Stream the video for Buckshot’s “Flute” below.

Photo: YouTube