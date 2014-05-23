What We Know About Kanye West’s Next Album [PHOTOS]

While Kanye West gets ready to tie the knot with Kim Kardashian (this Saturday, May 24), swirling rumors of new music begin to make viral waves.

We’ve been wondering what exactly the album will be like ever since Kanye first announced his plan to release a 2014 studio project, back in November.

As a result of mere tidbits being disclosed about Yeezy’s upcoming full-length effort, we know where recording is taking place, who’s certainly on the production team, and who’s potentially playing on the compilation. More recently, however, we’ve been hipped to the album’s structure. Courtesy of Billboard, on the following pages you’ll find a compiled list of what we know so far about Mr. West’s highly anticipated forthcoming LP.

—

Photo: Uproxx/WENN

1 2 3 4 5Next page »