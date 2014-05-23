Watch D’Angelo’s Full Red Bull Music Academy Convo [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Wired gave D’Angelo fans insight on what he discussed during his Red Bull Music Academy appearance at the Brooklyn Museum earlier this week. A video of the full interview has finally arrived for your viewing pleasure.

Renowned journalist, filmmaker, and cultural critic Nelson George conducted the interview, which covered many points in the singer-songwriter’s career. D’Angelo also warmed up the room with a comedic side of his personality many haven’t seen. “Nelson George & D’angelo having the REALEST convo ever. I’ve known dude for 20 years and never knew he was THIS funny,” said Questlove, who was in the building and made a few cameo appearances on stage.

Get today’s dosage of jewels and anecdotes via the footage from D’Angelo’s RBMA conversation below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube