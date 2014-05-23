50 Cent Explains Missing Son’s Graduation, Disses Baby Mama [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

50 Cent got himself embroiled in a beef this past week but the slander didn’t come courtesy of a rival rapper. Curtis Jackson actually drew the ire of his eldest son, Marquise after he missed the 16-year-old boy’s high school graduation.

The rumor mill circulated an explanation that Fiddy was intentionally left out the loop by his baby mama on some Maleficient ish, a claim he confirmed on his recent trip to 106 & Park while promoting his new album.

“My relationship with my oldest son is dictated by his actual mom,” 50 explains to Bow Wow and Keshia Chanté. “And because his mom has developed a negative energy towards me, there’s time’s that…it turns into…it’s pretty tough to find someone to replace,” he said speaking on the emotionally detachment on partner has on to the other who has moved on. “The reason that the information actually comes out is because his mom is going to that TMZ. That relationship–I just wish she’d find someone so she’d leave me alone,” he said with a hearty laugh.

As for his failure to appear by his son’s side for the biggest day in his life so for, 50 initially feigned reasoning to offering up an explanation, citing the unwritten rule of personal and entertainment life but eventually obliged to disclose his whereabouts.

“When he graduated, I was in Budapest on a movie with Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law and Jason Statham,” the rapper said, referring to the developing comedy, Spy. “You move and travel a lot and it’s tough, but you still have to be able to provide those things that are really detrimental to a child being able to have a decent upbringing. But I had a lot of fun out there. Melissa McCarthy is one of the funniest people in the world. It made it exciting for me to go out there. And I spent a little bit more time than I thought I should have out there; I should’ve been in and out and I was there for a few more days but it was a real good experience.”

For anyone needing actually proof, hit the picture gallery below to see pics hanging with his famous pals for work purposes. There is also a nasty shot sent Shaniqua Tompkins’ way.

—

Photos: Instagram/50 Cent, YouTube/BET

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »