J Dilla – “The Doe” [LISTEN]

Back in April, an unreleased J Dilla track called “Give Em What They Want” was unleashed from the vaults. However, the version fans previously heard from the Give Em What They Want EP isn’t what the late, great producer and producer Supa Dave West created back in 2001.

Feast your ears on “The Doe.” Now this sounds like a Dilla Dawg song. Originally intended for his unreleased rap album The Diary, the cut oozes the spirit of Motown. Credit that in part to Dilla’s slick rhymes, which border the lines of playeristic and Dolemite-esque vulgarity.

“See, they wonder how I’m makin’ my math/ Or why I be makin’ my path to the place where they be shakin’ they ass/ Spend doe on a hoe, roll out in the Rover/ When it’s over, no Rover, hoes takin’ a cab,” he raps.

Stream “The Doe” below and check out Give Em What They Want as well.

