Curren$y & Le$ – “Game 2” [LISTEN]

A new Curren$y project is never too far down the pipeline. While his next tape has yet to be announced or confirmed, all signs point to a collaborative body of work with Le$ — especially after the release of “Game 2.”

The duo’s latest joint venture is smooth cut that samples Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Part II.” Spitta leads the charge with his potent brand of game spitting. He patterns his rhymes in a flow that’s weaves in and out of the beat’s different pockets. Next up is Le$, who kicks the more conceptual verse of the two.

“Seen it all with blind eyes, I stayed aware/ Ducking devils with fat a$$es and baby hair,” he raps right out of the gate. That of course leads to his reasoning on why he doesn’t trust a big butt and a smile, among other things.

Again, whether or not Curren$y and Le$ have a collab project on the way has yet to be confirmed, but don’t be surprised if it happens. Stream “Game 2” below.

—

Photo: Instagram