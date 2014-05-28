Marlon Wayans To Host MTV Africa Music Awards

If you haven’t heard of the MTV Africa Music Awards, don’t be alarmed. Viacom has had it on ice for the past three years but the South African exhibition is about to resume business as usual.

To dust off the cobwebs for the operation that initially kicked off in 2008, they are calling up on the services of actor/comedian Marlon Wayans to raise awareness for all the causes included in the show.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Viacom-owned MTV is bringing back an African music awards show after a three-year hiatus and is looking to give it a global push. Marlon Wayans will host the so-called MAMAs, short for the MTV Africa Music Awards, which will be held in the coastal resort of Durban, South Africa, on June 7. They will air globally through a combination of pay TV and terrestrial distribution, according to the company. Created by African urban music and youth entertainment channel MTV Base, the MAMAs recognize youth culture, music and other standouts from sub-Saharan Africa, rewarding achievement in 18 different categories, including music and Iifestyle.

The last time the MTV Africa Music Awards were held was 2010 in Lagos, Nigeria, and Eve was the host.

