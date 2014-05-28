50 Cent Tosses Awful First Pitch At Mets Game [VIDEO]

Things either go extremely well or terribly awry when rap stars are asked to display their athletic abilities. Unfortunately, Queens veteran 50 Cent experienced the latter scenario when he threw the opening pitch at a New York Mets home game yesterday, May 27.

Let’s preface this by saying that no one expected Fif to be Hip-Hop’s reincarnation of Randy Johnson. His only responsibility was to show face for excited fans and to get the ball in the general vicinity of the back catcher, but that, of course, didn’t happen.

Instead, 50’s pitch beared left like a Boeing 757 jet coming in for landing. The man standing in the first row just behind the back catcher had the perfect reaction to the G-Unit founder’s lackluster toss. Even worse were the Internets, who decimated the rapper/mogul with swift and ample slander (more on that later).

Let’s hope that this was 50 Cent’s way of trolling the masses.

See how everything went down in the footage below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube