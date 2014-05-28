The Struggle Files: Busta Rhymes Owes Government $790K In Taxes

Looks like Busta Rhymes has to cut back on his leisure expenses. Uncle Sam says the rapper owes just under one million dollars in back taxes.

TMZ obtained legal IRS documents that show the Brooklyn rapper is $789,577.90 in debt with the Federal Government.

The Dept. of the Treasury has slapped King Tut with two tax liens. One claims he failed to pay more than $611K in taxes circa 2008, while the other states he has a large deficit of $178K in 2012.

Photo: WENN