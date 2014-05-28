50 Cent On Struggle Pitch: “I’m A Hustler Not A Damn Ball Player” [VIDEO]

50 Cent is not one to bite his tongue, so it’s to no surprise he fired back on Instagram with a video post addressing the naysayers ridiculing him for his piss-poor pitch.

Prior to the game, Fif was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets game. By now we all know he throwing one of the worst pitches in baseball history, hurling a left-handed toss way out west somewhere. Footage of the clip quickly hit the ‘net and the Queens rapper became the laughingstock of the Twitterverse.

That didn’t stop him from responding to the haters. He took to Instagram and published a video with a caption that read, “I’m a hustler not a Damn ball player. LMAO #smsaudio #animalambition”.

Photo: WENN