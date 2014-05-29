Kanye West Talks J Dilla, Madlib In Stones Throw Documentary Outtake [VIDEO]

Kanye West has mentioned his Hip-Hop influences in the past, and the megastar did so once more in outtake clips from indie label Stone Throw’s 2013 documentary Our Vinyl Weighs A Ton. In the video, West talks at length about how producers J Dilla and Madlib influenced him and how he feels others should carry on their legacy.

Kanye West first mentions working alongside Madlib, easily Stones Throw’s most prolific artist. West gushing over the producer is an endearing moment, considering his own track record for bombast regarding his own work.

“If I could paint the scene of how I felt sitting there with Madlib working on these tracks and hearing the textures,” said West, mentioning a track they worked on together. “Matter of fact, now that you brought this up, we’ve gotta get some more Madlib beats for the next projects”

Back in 2010, it was reported that West held a handful of Madlib beats that were supposed to land on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

West later speaks on the legacy of J Dilla and how the Detroit producer informs his own production and serves as an inspiration to others.

“It’s amazing: How could we lose Biggie, Pac, Dilla, Steve Jobs, Michael Jackson? It almost feels like the devil’s winning,” said West. “We gotta make music and we think, ‘If Dilla was alive, would he like this?’ I have to work on behalf of Dilla.”

Peep the Our Vinyl Weighs A Ton outtakes in the clip below. Jump to the 24:09 mark to hear the Madlib portion. Skip to 21:44 to hear the J Dilla portion.

Photo: Vimeo