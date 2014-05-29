Puff Daddy & Meek Mill Get Obnoxious In “I Want The Love” Trailer [VIDEO]

Leave it up to Puff Daddy, Diddy, or whatever he likes to be called these days to make a spectacle out of something small. Similar to how he pre-treated his “Big Homie” street heater, the mogul returns with a trailer for an upcoming Meek Mill-assisted single, “I Want The Love.”

The brief visual is actually less about the song than it’s a testament to Puffy and company’s ridiculously gaudy lifestyles. But that’s what fans want to see in part, right? No matter your answer, that’s what’s expected of Puff. He’s a star, because he shines like one, and that’s ultimately the case, as he mobbed out with Meek’s Dream Chasers clique, his son Justin, Cassie Ventura, and more.

And did we mention that a video game theme ties it all together? Love him or hate him, Puff always makes things entertaining — no matter how obnoxious he can be. See proof in the video below.

Photo: WSHH