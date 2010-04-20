Diplomats Possibly Reuniting As Cam & Jimmy Make Amends

It’s been over three years since the former Diplomat bosses spoke to each other, but according to Hot 97’s Miss Info, that is all over.

Cam and Jim Jones decided to let fans know in an exclusive interview with Miss Info, that there is no longer a beef between the two friends:

“It’s 2010, and this is something I gotta get off my chest,” Jim Jones told Missinfo.tv. “You’ve known us from back when we didn’t have what we have now, so you remember, that above all, me and Cam, we still brothers. And we’re building on getting back on track but first, I apologize for being a rude brother, for saying things publicly without first trying to handle them privately. I apologize for not leading by example because what I didn’t realize at the time, I was venting but it wasn’t all about me. There were other people whose dreams were also part of this movement. So by not leading by example, they were left stranded too. The way I handled our business issues was with emotion, and it got totally f–ked up. That’s what selfishness does….”

In addition to squashing old beefs, Cam’ron also let fans in on the secret that there may be a Diplomats Reunion:

“There’s nothing really Diplomats-related to show you yet.” Cam states, “We all have our own obligations right now, our own projects. I have this Boss of All Bosses Pt. 2.5 Mixtape with Vado and DJ Drama dropping soon. But yes, me and Jim have been speaking, we’re working out the mechanics of this, and looking at our options right now. If it makes sense, it can happen.”

Hence the word maybe, it sounds as if cam is still a little apprehensive, but shout out to Miss Info for pulling things together. Now let’s see what she can do with The Game, Young Buck and 50 Cent….

For the latest in Hip-Hop news, be sure to follow us on Twitter @hiphopwired