KimYe Wedding Pic Sets Instagram Record For Likes [PHOTOS]

Next time someone tells you “no one cares” about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, point out that they are factually way off. A wedding pic the bride posted has set an Instagram record for likes.

According to People, a snapshot of Yeezy kissing Kim for the first time as his wife is the Instagram apps most liked pic in its three year history. So far the photo, whose caption is just an emoticon of a wedding ring, has been liked over 1.93 million times, and counting.

The couple is currently honeymooning in Ireland.

Check out the photo in question and the rest of the KimYe wedding pics in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram/@kimkardashian

