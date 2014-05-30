Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Bikini Bod In “First Love” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Truly a woman of many hats, Jennifer Lopez is easily most praised for her bodacious bottom. Never one to shy away from showing off what her mama gave to her, J.Lo flaunts her bikini bod in the video treatment for her latest single “First Love.”

The “I Luh You Papi” singer recently had the honor of being christened the first woman to receive Billboard’s Icon Award. Riding on that high, Lopez returns to her spot in front of the camera, clad in nothing more than bikini threads to deliver a sultry visual for her leading single off her eighth album, A.K.A.

Backdropped by the ocean and in the company of some lucky John Doe, peep the exclusive stills of J.Lo’s newest Anthony Mandler-directed video. You’re welcome.

—

Photos: WENN

