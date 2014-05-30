50 Cent Performs On Good Morning America, Brings Out Trey Songz [PHOTOS]

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took over New York City’s Central Park for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series.

Less than a week away from the formal debut of his fifth studio project, Animal Ambition, Fiddy put on a free concert on Friday morning (May 30). The “Winners Circle” rapper performed before a buzzing crowd of fans a slew of classic hits including, “In Da Club” and “Just a Lil Bit.”

Fif also played a few new tracks off his forthcoming LP. The Queens rapper surprised fans when he brought out Trey Songz and Joe to perform “Smoke” and “Big Rich Town,” respectively.

Peep live footage in the video below, then take a gander at our gallery on the following pages. Animal Ambition descends Tuesday, June 3.

—

Photos: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »