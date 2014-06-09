Puff Daddy ft. Meek Mill – “I Want The Love” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Puff Daddy and Meek Mill’s collaborative cut was taken down a few weeks ago, but it’s finally been released. Peep it after the jump.

After debuting a trailer to garner interests, Puff Daddy returns with the CDQ version of his potential summer smash “I Want The Love,” featuring Meek Mill.

Produced by Young Chop, the cut’s premise is centered around the idea that “they never really miss you until you dead and you gone.” But Puffy prefers his roses while he can still smell them, so he’d prefer to get showered in adornment while he’s still alive and relevant. Meek adds undeniable energy to the record with a simple chorus and an assisting verse.

Stream Puff Daddy’s I Want The Love” below. Let’s see if this appear on the mogul’s upcoming MMM album.

[Spotted at HHNM]

