G-Unit Reunite At Summer Jam 2014 [VIDEO]

As per usual, Summer Jam 2014 was the quintessential way to usher in a season of good times. One moment that had the people talking was the G-Unit reunion during 50 Cent’s set.

After reported sightings of Lloyd Banks and Young Buck at MetLife Stadium, rumors of what would follow came to rest. It felt like it was 2003 all over again at times, as 50 ran through some classic singles and mixtape tracks before Banks stepped out to the sounds of “On Fire.” Next up was Tony Yayo, who rushed the stage to “So Seductive” before Buck Rogers followed suit with “Shorty Wanna Ride.”

The theatrics made for a classic moment, though some would say that G-Unit’s energy was squandered because of 50’s desire to perform new, less known records like “Smoke,” featuring Trey Songz, from his upcoming Animal Ambition LP.

Despite this, it was good to see a quartet with a long history of public spats — some more recent than others — make amends in the spirit of Hip-Hop

See footage of 50 Cent and company’s performance, as well as a scuffle that allegedly involved some G-Unit affiliates and Queens rap upstart Slow Bucks at the 10-minute mark. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

