Chris Brown Released From Jail

Chris Brown is a free man, for now. The troubled R&B crooner has been released from jail.

TMZ reports that Brown was sprung around midnight, after spending 108 days behind bars. The “Loyal” singer had been sentenced to 131 days but got credit for time served as well as the time he spent in rehab.

Brown took to Twitter this morning (June 2) to update his fans on his condition. “Humbled and Blessed,” he tweeted, adding a few hours later, “Back to the Music and the Fans. Thank you GOD.”

Brown still has a trial in Washington, DC for assault.

