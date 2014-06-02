Summer Jam 2014 Performances [VIDEOS]

Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2014 took over the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night (June 1).

Some 55,000 fans attended this year’s concert to see some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop perform. Among those headlining were Nas, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, The Roots, and DJ Mustard and YG, all of whom took the main stage by storm.

Surprise guests included Drake, Snoop Dogg, Fench Montana, G-Unit, The Lox, T.I. M.O.P, Meek Mill and Fabolous. Iggy Azalea, Mack Wilds, Jhené Aiko, Childish Gambino and more played on this year’s festival stage.

In case you missed all unforeseen action, peep the night’s most anticipated performances right here. Start with Troy Ave’s set in the video clip below and work your way through on the following pages. Let us know what you think of this year’s lineup in the comments.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »