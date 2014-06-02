G-Unit – “Grindin My Whole Life (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Last night’s G-Unit reunion at Summer Jam 2014 was a contrived chess moved to say the least. The veteran collective’s next line of business — a remix of HS87’s “Grindin My Whole Life” — comes less than 24 hours later and on the eve of 50 Cent’s Animal Ambition LP hitting retailers.

50, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck were known to go jacking for hot instrumentals during their heyday. Fast forward a little over a decade, and the collective still sound right at home when rhyming over Hit-Boy’s menacing instrumental.

Premiered by Hot 97’s DJ Enuff, G-Unit’s “Grindin My Whole Life (Remix)” can be streamed below. Give us your thoughts on the cut in the comments.

Photo: Instagram