50 Cent – “Animal Ambition” [VIDEO]

Following his standout performance at Summer Jam 2014, 50 Cent officially drops his highly anticipated album Animal Ambition, and a fresh new visual to boot.

The new video treatment shows Fif swaggering amongst a bevy of curvy vixens about his no-limit drive and hustler mentality. Complete with lion roars and other howls faintly woven into the instrumentation, “Animal Ambition” makes for a suitable on-the-go tune to say the least.

Peep the Eif Rivera-directed cinematography below. Animal Ambition in stores now.

Photo: YouTube