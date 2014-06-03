Twitter Calls Out 50 Cent’s Fugazi Polo Hat From Summer Jam [PHOTOS]

After Summer Jam, most of the talk about 50 Cent surrounded either G-Unit’s surprising reunion or the quick skirmish on stage that resulted in a chain snatching. However, those watching closely scrunched up their faces in disgust at the Queen’s rapper’s Ralph Lauren x Air Jordan hybrid snapback hat.

Yes, 50’s bank roll allows him to pay what he weighs and then some. That’s beyond understood, but that’s no excuse for making cardinal offenses like this. Fif’s cap — a black and royal blue colored piece that may or may not have leather accents — donned a gold logo of a Jordan Brand’s familiar Jumpman riding atop of Ralph Lauren’s horse.

It’s as sad as it sounds.

50 will sleep just fine, despite comments from the Internets. But for those of you who like a damn good joke, we suggest that you hit the jump to see what Twitter had to say.

