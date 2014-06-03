CLOSE
Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bada$$ & Freddie Gibbs – “Carry On” [LISTEN]

Statik Selektah has forged great relationships with rappers that translate well on records. The latest instance of this is a new Joey Bada$$ and Freddie Gibbs-assisted record called “Carry On.”

Premiered by Elliott Wilson on his #KeepItThoro radio show, the cut is the first taste of Statik’s upcoming What Goes Around LP. The MCs trade verses over smooth production that’s worth a head nod or two. And that’s without mentioning that Gangsta Gibbs absolutely blacks out on the record.

What Goes Around releases via Show Off/Duck Down on August 19. Stream Statik Selektah’s “Carry On” below.

