Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Deeper” [VIDEO]

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib deliver a visual for “Deeper” from their collaborative album of the year candidate Piñata.

One of the more descriptive records on the project, it describes heartbreak from a street perspective. Essentially, a woman who was once the love of Gangsta Gibbs’ life has turned over a new leaf. Having found herself in a relationship with a man on the straight and narrow path, the ESGN rapper discovers that she’s not only over him, but has a child.

Listeners can visualize Gibbs rhymes, as Madlib’s hypnotizing production streams in the background. But the treatment adds further depth to the nuanced tale. See how things pan out below.

Piñata is available via iTunes.

—

Photo: YouTube