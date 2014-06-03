CLOSE
Fabolous ft. 50 Cent – “Cuffin Season (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Fans had been clamoring for Fabolous to strike gold with a new single, and he eventually found one in the Soul Tape 3 standout “Cuffin Season.” But with the summer approaching, the veteran rapper decided to add fuel to the fire via a 50 Cent-assisted remix.

The New York City rappers actually premiered the cut at Summer Jam 2014, but it was lost amid the microphone issues and alcohol and substance-induced energy in MetLife Stadium. That changes with this CDQ version of the Sonaro-produced heater. Loso delivers a fresh bars, while Fif piggybacked with a closing, energetic verse.

Stream Fabolous’ “Cuffin Season (Remix)” below, and be sure to give your opinion on the record in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

