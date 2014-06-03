G-Unit ft. Kidd Kidd – “0 To 100 (Remix)” [LISTEN]

G-Unit aren’t holding any punches. They clique reunited at Summer Jam on Sunday (May 1), delivered their first freestyle as, well, an unit yesterday (May 2), and complete the trifecta today (May 3) with more bars on Drake’s “O to 100.”

OVO Drizzy’s cut had less than 48 hours to live before 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Lloyd Banks hit the track running with bars. The collective are joined by Fif’s protégé Kidd Kidd, who also rhymed alongside the veterans on “F**k You Talkin Bout.”

It’s our guess that anyone old enough to have experienced G-Unit’s run in the early aughts are excited about what’s to come next.

Stream their “O to 100 (Remix)” below. Let your thoughts be known in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram