Future – “Blood, Sweat, Tears” [VIDEO]

Future, who’s currently on tour promoting his Honest LP, returns with an official visual for track 12, “Blood, Sweat, Tears.”

Produced by Boi-1da, the record is a verbal testament to the work that the Freebandz rapper put into his career and a dedication, of sorts, to his early supporters. He communicates the emotion of the tune by walking a road less traveled all alone in the clip. This makes for a captivating treatment, as it’s just Future and the camera in a desert setting.

Honest is currently available for purchase via iTunes. Be sure to support after tuning into Future’s “Blood, Sweat, Tears,” video below.

[via Fader]

Photo: Vevo

Honest

