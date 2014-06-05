Nike LeBron 11 “South Beach” [Photos]

Nike pushed the boundaries of innovation and design with the Nike LeBron 11. However, the latest colorway, the “South Beach,” is a blast from the past that sneakerheads should flock to.

The world was first introduced to the beautiful marriage of teal and pink in 2010 with the release of the eighth iteration of LeBron James’ signature shoe series. There have been multiple takes on the Miami-inspired “South Beach” colors since then, but none were as true to the original as LeBron 11. The sole difference (no pun intended) is the way this shoe was created. The upper dons Nike Hyperfuse construction and the incomparable Nike Flywire technology, which greatly differs from the leather seen on the LeBron 8.

The sneaker hits Nike.com and at select retailers on June 21.

Get a look of the Nike LeBron 11 “South Beach” in the gallery on the following pages. Let us know if you’re copping in the comments.

—

Photo: Nike

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »