Gucci Mane: In Tha Trap Or In The Bing

Twitter was abuzz over the weekend as news of Atlanta’s resident trapper, Gucci Mane La Flare, was rumored to have been arrested and sent to jail. Fellow rap stars Soulja Boy and Nicki Minaj were some of the first people to speak on the rumor of the underground rap king’s recent apprehension at the hands of local authorities; both were following up an original post by So Icey Boy Wacka Flocka Flame, who originally broke the news through the burgeoning social networking site.

In spite of the rumor mill swinging in full effect, lawyers for the Gooch are working overtime to dispel any misconceptions or half-truths that may have been formed over the weekend. Speaking via a statement to the press, attorney Dwight Thomas has officially denied all claims that would have his client behind bars.

“Gucci Mane is not incarcerated.” Thomas also noted that Gucci’s attorneys “are addressing all pending issues through the courts,” a statement that is interestingly stated, especially considering the words that proceeded it.

In spite of a decent media cleanup by Gucci’s legal team, the streets are still buzzing as rumors keep circulating about the disappearance of one of their most beloved figures. Supposedly the trapper turned rapper was arrested by authorities for failing a urine test and missing a meeting with his parole officer, a claims that for now can neither be fully disputed or verified.

Hip-Hop Wired will keep you updated on this matter as details emerge.