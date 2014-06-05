Dame Dash Addresses Funkmaster Flex, Slanders Lyor Cohen

Champagne Dame is officially back. Roc-a-fella founder Dame Dash has been speaking his mind lately, and it has led to some tension between him and Funkmaster Flex, while Lyor Cohen also found himself in the line of fine.

Recently, Dash aimed his sights on Joie Manda, calling the President of Urban Music at Interscope Records a “Culture Vulture’s Dimwitted Assistant.” According to Dash, Manda’s divide and conquer techniques caused a riff between he and Curren$y, and he had no problem putting the exec on blast via Instagram.

However, Funkmaster Flex took offense to Dash’s commentary. Manda actually used to manage Flex back in the day when he was coming up as a DJ. The Hot 97 personality defended his boy’s honor on The Funkmaster Flex Show, and Dash responded in kind with an offer to do an interview.

Said Dame, via an Instagram post on June 3, “Hey @djfunkflex would not have an issue with another man over another man… I believe a man should speak up for himself and I really hope you would never desrespect me over another man I’m 43 so what I will do is give you an interview live where you can ask me any question you want and joi can as well…”

So far Flex has not responded, which prompted Dash to drop another message today (June 5), that partially read, “Im just curious why @djfunkflex has so much to say about a person when he’s on a mike on the radio but when I directly addressed him so we could publicly have a face to face conversation and he hasent said a word yet… @djfunkflex I’m calling you and joi out…”

As for Lyor Cohen, he is officially on Dash’s culture vulture list, which also features Steve Stoute.

