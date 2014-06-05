Pharrell Brings Out Busta Rhymes & T.I. At The Apollo Theater [VIDEO]

Pharrell Williams’ epic night at The Apollo Theater has made its way to the Internets, free of charge.

On Tuesday (June 3), the Spike Lee-directed performance featured Skateboard P hurdling through his esteemed catalogue of music before a packed house, at the historic New York City venue.

With his band in tow, the man we know to have collaborated with some of the greats, brought out the likes of Busta Rhymes and T.I. for some poetics.

Peep below Pharrell run through hits at his night at The Apollo Theater, directed by Spike Lee.

—

Photo: Vemo