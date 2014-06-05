Dr. Dre Buys Gisele & Tom Brady’s Mansion For $40M [Photos]

Thanks to Apple, Dr. Dre is now in a tax bracket that makes $40 million seem like chump change. That’s what the Beats Electronics founder and renowned producer paid for supermodel Gisele Bündchen and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady mansion.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the home features 18,298 square feet of living space and sports five bedroom and nine bathrooms as well as terraces, balconies and garage space. The Brentwood, Calif. crib sits on a four-acre lot and has seven fireplaces. We’re guessing one of those rooms will become a studio so Dre can work on finishing…never mind.

The Brady’s came up on the sale since they originally purchased the home for$11.75 million in 2008.

Check out photos Dre’s seriously plush new palace, courtesy of Architectural Digest, in the following pages.

—

Photos: Architectural Digest

