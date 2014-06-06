2 Chainz ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Cap 1 – “They Know” [Video]

2 Chainz keeps the ball steadily rolling with more new content via a video for “They Know,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Cap 1, from his Freebase EP.

The clip is simple enough. The Hair Weave Killer and company perform their respective contributions to the Young Chop-produced track in performance scenes with visual effects. There’s also a little eye candy in the clip if that’s your thing.

This is one of the groovier records on Freebase, and that can be credited in part to Ty Dolla’s chorus. “Whip so fast they say ‘there he go’/ B*tch so bad, man, I think she know/ Turned 100 to a mill, man I think they know/ Juugin’ on the low, man, I think they know,” he croons.

The XXL Freshman recently reconnected with 2 Chainz on his “Familiar (Remix),” a quality listen in its own right. Peep that after catching the vibes in “They Know” vid below.

—

Photo: MTV