Iggy Azalea Sizzles In Bikini While On Vacation [Photos]

Iggy Azalea thought it was time to soak up some sun and in turn flew to Mexico with her NBA beau, Nick Young (aka Swaggy P).

While on vacation, the “Fancy” rapper showed off her killer curves in a slew of photo ops that she shared over her Instagram account. She donned a turquoise-colored, two-piece bathing suit that fit her quite snug. The fellas certainly won’t be mad at that.

In the pictures below we also get to see the star couple basking in the sun and enjoying various adventures in paradise, including site-seeing and snorkeling.

Enjoy Iggy’s supple curves and more in the gallery on the following pages.

Photos: Instagram

