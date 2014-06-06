The Game Announces Blood Money La Familia Album

The Game announced plans to release Blood Money La Familia, his first independent album this fall via Blood Money La Familia/Fifth Amendment Ent./eOne Music.

The project’s roll out will begin when the West Coast native drops a pair of singles — “Bigger Than Me” and “Or Nah” — some time this month. The Game’s longtime associate, Cash “Wack” Jones, and an unexpected, but ill choice in Stat Quo, a former Aftermath label mate, are executive producing the LP.

Blood Money La Familia will be the Compton rapper’s sixth studio album following a nearly 10 year run on Interscope Records that closed with his 2012 release Jesus Piece.

“Game makes music people care about,” said Alan Grunblatt, President of eOne Music. “I’m looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship between him, Cash Jones and eOne.”

Blood Money La Familia releases on September 16. Give us your thoughts on what The Game says “will be another #1 album” in the comments.

Photo: Instagram