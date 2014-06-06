A$AP Mob Freestyles On Funkmaster Flex Show [Video]

A$AP Mob visited Hot 97 to premiere their new L.O.R.D. single, “Hella Hoes,” on the Funkmaster Flex Show, but as per custom, the collective hit the pavement with a lengthy freestyle.

This time around, the cast went as follows: A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, and A$AP Ant. Comprised of mostly New York City natives, the Mob channeled the energy of past, classic Hot 97 freestyles while trading verses like school lunchtime barters over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya?”

Peep A$AP Mob freestyle in the footage below. Also stay tuned for more news about their L.O.R.D. compilation album, due to release soon.

Photo: YouTube