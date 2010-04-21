50 Cent Announces “The Invitation Tour” Dates

50 Cent is still prepping his Black Magic album for it’s late summer release. In between time however he’ll hit the road for his The Invitation tour.

Kicking off May 28 in Cleveland Fifty will travel nationwide for 19 tour dates in cities including Chicago, L.A., Atlanta and New York.

The brief tour will wrap up on June 25 in Atlantic City New Jersey.

No word on who’ll accompany Fifty on the road but I’m sure his G Unit arsenal will be in the building.

Check out the tour dates for The Invitation tour below.

5/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

5/29 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park Riverfront Amphitheater

5/30 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

6/1 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

6/3 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

6/4 – Los Angeles @ Club Nokia at L.A. Live

6/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at The Palms

6/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

6/10 – Kansas City, KS @ Midland Theatre

6/11 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

6/12 – Houston, TX @ Arena Theater

6/15 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

6/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

6/18 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

6/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

6/22 -New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

6/23 – Wallingford, CT @ Chevrolet Theater

6/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

6/25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ House of Blues