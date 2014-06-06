Iggy Azalea Bedazzles On The Cover Of Billboard Magazine

For better or worse, love or hate her, Iggy Azalea keeps making noise –– even while on vacation. Today, she covers the latest issue of Billboard magazine.

The Aussie rapper currently holds the No.1 spot on "Billboard Hot 100" with her smash hit "Fancy." She also looks pretty impressive on the lid of the music publication.

Iggy dons a bejeweled top, while rocking her wavy tresses, and completes her look with a hot pink pout.

Peep the official cover below. For purchase visit HERE.

--

Photo: Billboard