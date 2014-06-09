G-Unit Performs In NYC, Disses Slowbucks [Video]

50 Cent invaded New York City’s Webster Hall on Sunday, June 8, to celebrate the release of his Animal Ambition LP. He performed street records and hits from his five album catalog before sharing the moment onstage with his G-Unit partners in rhyme, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd.

Last night marked the first time that the collective performed their posse cut remixes “Nah I’m Talking ‘Bout” and “Real Quick.” And if that didn’t get a rise out of the packed venue, 50’s closing statement did.

“Everyone get home safe, cause there’s mad cops here courtesy of Slowbucks,” his said before dropping the microphone. His words reference the now infamous skirmish and chain-snatching incident that occurred during 50 Cent’s set at Summer Jam 2014. Queens rapper Slowbucks is said to be investigating the situation according to a recent press conference.

