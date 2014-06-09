Struggle Rapper Claims She Caused Jay Z and Solange Elevator Fight [Photo]

Remember that struggle rapper who claimed Jay Z sought out her number and tried to holla? Of course you don’t, but now she is claiming that she is the cause of the now infamous Hova versus Solange incident in the elevator.

Said rapper’s name is LIV (pronounced “live”) and has been on the Internets trolling anyone that will pay attention with claims she was the root cause of Solange going ham on Hov.

Life & Style fell for the swindle and spoke to Liv about meeting Hova, so she of course posted a pic of the tiny story on Instagram.

Wrote Liv in the pic’s caption, “This mag got the story 100% correct Jay and I met on the set of a commercial…. He fell heads over heels for me but I chose not to pursue him out of respect for Bey…. Not too many women show each other that kind of honor…. So no, I did not sleep WITH JAY Z…. But YEs, I could have #RespectMyHustle#REALwomanSH*T #lifeandstylemagazine”

Oh word?

