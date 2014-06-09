50 Cent Disses Slowbucks, Again [Video]

50 Cent is a masterful troll and it’s apparent that he’s gotten better at that skill with age during the ordeal surrounding Queens rapper Slowbucks’ chain getting snatched. The situation was further perpetuated by a new video the G-Unit head honcho posted on Instagram a few hours ago.

The clip was captioned, “Stop telling TMZ I can keep your chain Boy. I don’t snatch chains,This don’t make no sense.” But that wasn’t all. Fif tagged Slowbucks a snitch, and even appropriated a new meaning for the S.B.O.E. acronym — “Snitching Boy On Everything.”

No stranger to beef, it’s not surprising that 50 Cent is making light of the now infamous Summer Jam tussle. Peep what he had to say via Instagram below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.

