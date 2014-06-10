Puff Daddy ft. Meek Mill – “I Want The Love” [Video]

Puff Daddy brought the ice cold to the summer in his long awaited visual for “I Want The Love,” featuring Meek Mill.

Premiered by the mogul’s REVOLT TV, the clip shows just what happens when the duo invade the Swiss Alps. Let Puff tell it, he wants all the love and admiration that he can get while he’s still alive to receive it, but the gaudiness seen in the treatment will surely inspire the haters do what they do best.

Director Eif Rivera definitely did a good job at recapturing that classic Bad Boy spirit on screen.

After a few publicized previews, how does the video measure up in the end? Peep what Puff Daddy and Meek Mill cooked up below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Revolt TV