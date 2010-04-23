CLOSE
Lil Kim Remixes Waka Flocka’s “O Let’s Do It” [Audio]

When Waka Flocka Flame penned his street anthem “O Let’s Do It”, the infectiously catchy song landed in the hands of Hip-Hop heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Diddy.

Now the latest to jump on the track is none other than Lil Kim, who could very well be trying to revive her career after a series of new singles from the Queen Bee have surfaced online.

Listen to Lil Kim try her hand at Flocka’s claim to fame.

I don’t know about this one, everything ain’t for everybody Kimmy.

Thoughts?

