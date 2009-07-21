50 Cent Going On Book Tour

From music to movies to VitaminWater and now to literature, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is clearly becoming the definition of a true hustler during these trying financial times.

Jackson is set to begin a five-day book tour of his upcoming The 50th Law. He will be accompanied by Robert Greene who is the co-author of the book. Greene has also penned books such as The 48 Laws of Power and The 33 Strategies of War.



Greene has been praised by his book, The 48 Laws of Power, by rappers such as Young Buck and Kanye West in their music. Busta Rhymes received an engraved cover of the novel.

Along with this book, 50 Cent, having launched his G-Unit Books imprint at the Time Warner Building In January of 2007, has other literary works under his belt. Jackson released From Pieces to Weight: Once Upon a Time in Southside Queens before making his film debut in Get Rich or Die Tryin’. This work served as memoirs that spoke about his life and his upbringing. He co-wrote The Ski Mask Way, which told the story of a small-time drug dealer who made an attempt to become bigger by robbing his employers. This has been rumored to be in works to be translated onto the silver screen.

The 50th Law will serve as the urban take on Greene’s 48 Laws Of Power and has been dubbed a “bible” as it relates to acquiring success in life and work by simply choosing not to fear anything that comes along in life. 50 cent has stated that the single most defining moment in his life occurred when he completely let go of fear. The two were able to take stories from his days as a hustler and mistakes that he made which would turn into valuable life lessons.

Fear will serve as the main theme of the book and it shows the power that a person can gain once they have overcome it.

The tour will begin in New York at Town Hall on September 9th and will stretch out to Howard University, The Tabernacle in Atlanta, and The Royal Oak Music Theatre in Michigan and The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The book is slated for release on September 8 along with his upcoming album Before I Self Destruct which should close out the month.