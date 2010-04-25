Game Dropping Teasers to “The Red Room” Mixtape

With all of the smoke clearing and Game finally delivering material, the rapper is prepared to drop his mixtape The Red Room.

As DJ Skee has taken the place of DJ Drama in hosting the tape, there seems to have been a sense of urgency as the long-awaited project is slated to drop Monday.

In an attempt to build anticipating for the project, the rapper has been releasing tracks from The Red Room.

“Gangs In New York” feat. Jadakiss and Jim Jones

With “400 Bars” already in rotation, Game is creating some type of movie with features such as Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle and many more. Keep in mind, this is just a mixtape.

“Slow Down [Ha Ha] Freestyle” feat. Nipsey Hussle

“Slangin Game”

What are your thoughts on how the mixtape is shaping up so far?