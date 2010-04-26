Game and DJ Skee Open “The Red Room” Mixtape [Download]

Actually delivering on time, rapper Game partners up with longtime collaborator DJ Skee in order to unveil his latest mixtape, The Red Room, today.

Looking to throw in his own flavor, the DJ decided to shake things up and revamp the lyrical manslaughter known as “400 Bars”.

“400 Bars (Skeemix)”

With Fabolous, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss and many more playing the assist, the mixtape only serves as an appetizer to the main course, The R.E.D. Album, which is set to drop June 29.

Guess Game decided to make the jump after all and let Drake claim June 15 as his own.

