Tupac Shakur’s Mother Arrested For Drug Possession

Afeni Shakur Davis, the mother of the late great Tupac Shakur is making headlines after being arrested on drug possession charges.

Afeni, 63, was arrested April 16 in Lumberton, North Carolina and charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance and simple possession of a controlled substance.

She posted $10,000 bail and is expected to appear in court May 10.

Shakur Davis is the founder of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation established in Stone Mountain, Georgia which provides arts programs for youth.

Since her son’s untimely death in 1996, she’s managed the release of his unreleased music and poetry.