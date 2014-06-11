Drake Receives Life Coaching On Sound Advice [Video]

Drake, a rapper with ample influence and the whole world at his disposal, isn’t someone you’d expect to receive life coaching. However, Saturday Night Live‘s Vanessa Bayer begs to differ, as she gave the OVO frontman some game in the latest episode of Above Average’s Sound Advice.

Drizzy is subject to critiques that often fall far away from the mark intended. Credit that to Bayer, who’s not exactly qualified for the job. More often than not, the Toronto native looks vexed by the utter audacity of her questions in the comedic piece.

More importantly, the sketch is just another acting credit under Drake’s belt. It’s clear that his run in Hollywood isn’t too far off the horizon.

Catch the dialogue — it’s actually more like an epic troll session — between Drake and Vanessa Bayer below. Let us know if it’s funny in the comments.

Photo: YouTube