Ice Cube, Channing Tatum & More Stars Goof Off At 22 Jump Street Premiere [Photos]

22 Jump Street is a fun and lighthearted comedy, so it only comes natural that its stars would be able to unwind when they reunited at the film’s premiere.

Yesterday evening, June 10, Ice Cube, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and more sold their forthcoming sequel with all sorts of antics on the red carpet during the Los Angeles premiere.

Tatum, especially warped into his character as when he hopped on a railing and used a fake bazooka to shoot swag out to fans. Stars including Busy Philipps and James Franco’s brother, David, even broke the seriousness of red carpet photos and even took camera phone pics with fans.

Through all the hysteria, Ice Cube managed to divulge a bit of exclusive information useful to Hip-Hop fans. He told Entertainment Tonight’s Rocsi Diaz (who also stunned on the carpet) that his son would be starring as him in the N.W.A film Straight Outta Compton, set to hit theaters next year.

Check out all the hilarious photo-ops from the 22 Jump Street premiere in the gallery below. Juicy J, Travis Barker and Kevin Durant were there too.

—

Photos: FayesVision/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25Next page »